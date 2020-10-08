Menu
New air tanker deployed to help fight Lowmead fire

by and Mikayla Haupt, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
8th Oct 2020 6:28 PM
QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services deployed their new aerial firefighting appliance, the Large Air Tanker (LAT) today to help ground crews contain a blaze at Lowmead.

A QFES spokesperson said the LAT did multiple drops, the first at 2pm and a second 45 minutes later.

The LAT strategically dropped fire retardant in front of the blaze to prevent it from advancing into the nearby national park.

 

FULL FLIGHT: QFES' Large Air Tanker (LAT) was deployed today to assist ground crews working to contain a Lowmead fire today.
The spokesperson said the Lowmead fire had been burning since last Sunday.

Primarily, retardant is used strategically to develop breaks to contain a fire, working as a barrier by protecting the vegetation it covers from combusting.

Travelling at a speed of approximately 460 kilometres per hour, the LAT flew from its base at Bundaberg Airport to the Lowmead fire in less than 10 minutes.

Multiple fire and parks crews are still working on the ground.

