WATCH: New proposal for Rocky multi-purpose stadium

Rocky Sports Club proposal for a multi-purpose stadium with 8,500 permanent seats and could handle a crowd of 16,000 by adding temporary additional seats.

Rocky Sports Club proposal for a multi-purpose stadium with 8,500 permanent seats and could handle a crowd of 16,000 by adding temporary additional seats.

A COHORT of not-for-profit community-minded people who also love sports have banded together and embarked on a new stadium proposal for Central Queensland.

The proposal was unveiled at the Rocky Sports Club on Saturday night by its cofounder and former touch football captain for the Australian Mens Open team at the 2003 World Cup, Gavin Shuker.

Proposed multi-purpose sports stadium: Rocky Sports Club, which is made up of 46 local sports organisations with 17,500 members, proposes a new multi-purpose stadium for Rockhampton - with 8,500 permanent seats and 16,000 when additional temporary seats are added.

There were lots of oohs and aahs from audience members as the video played, announcing the proposal for a stadium with 8,500 permanent seats and 16,000 when additional temporary seats are added.

Rockhampton Sports Club manager Jack Hughes (left) with Club cofounder Gavin Shuker speaking at the first annual dinner for the Rocky Sports Club where a new Central Queensland stadium was announced. Russell Prothero

"If we build it, they will come," Mr Shuker said, quoting a famous line in the Kevin Costner movie A field of dreams.

The proposal includes a multi-purpose venue that would be a major landmark for Central Queensland, different to the proposed 10,000 seat stadium at Browne Park to bring NRL games to Rockhampton which has attracted $150,000 funds from the State Government to fast track a feasibility study.

Mr Shuker said this stadium not only offers the community the ability to host an array of sports, with 21 different codes playing in the nearby precinct, but it would also host concerts like the missed Elton John in 2017, along with Beef Australia functions.

Beef Australia's new CEO Ian Moss with vice-chairman Russell Hughes. Vanessa Jarrett

"As a community, we are saying what we think we need for this community," Mr Shuker said.

The design ensures all patrons are close to the on-field action with uninterrupted views from every seat.

An open light-filled and breezy concourse area has the capacity to host functions for up to 650 people and can be used for stand alone events and pop-up experiences.

The stadium's geographical location, which is paramount to the success of any such venue, is in a precinct which is home to some 21 different sporting codes.

There are over 715 public car parking spaces within 400 metres plus bus and taxi drop off points at the entrance.

There are 15 hotels and apartment complexes within one kilometre of the proposed stadium site.

The proposal includes smart device technology throughout the stadium which will be within walking distance of the Rockhampton CBD.

Mr Shuker said the proposal fits in with the club's mission statement for better and higher level infrastructure for the community.

He said it would incorporate international standard sport competition requirements, along with providing space for other events such as concerts.

Mr Shuker said he had been talking with Jeremy Marou from Busby Marou who has expressed interest in the stadium and discussed future concerts and other events.

SWEET TUNES: Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou played to a huge crowd in Roma. Sarah Dionysius

He said by having a group of sporting clubs - 46 currently members of the Rocky Sports Club, with almost 17,500 members - it meant that sports in the region could have a big voice, not just lots of individual voices.

"As you can see, we try and dream big," Mr Shuker said.

"This is only the footprint."

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, who was at the dinner when the stadium announcement was made, said she thinks the proposal is a great idea and the plans look fantastic.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry speaking at the first annual dinner for the Rocky Sports Club where a new Central Queensland stadium was announced. Russell Prothero

"I think that it will be a wonderful venue for many sporting associations," she said.

"To have thousands of seats undercover will be wonderful."

Ms Landry said for the RSC to get 46 sporting organisations as part of their membership with almost 17,500 members was an "absolutely incredible" achievement.