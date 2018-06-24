Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Rocky cafe hit by fire overnight
Breaking

WATCH: North Rocky cafe hit by fire early this morning

24th Jun 2018 7:00 AM

6.15am: Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at a popular North Rockhampton cafe after multiple 000 calls were received this morning.

The blaze broke out at Brunch's on Musgrave St around 5.20am.

The rear of the building was well involved with flames when fire fighters arrived on scene minutes after the alarm was raised and the fire was under control by 5.30am.

Fire fighters in action at the rear of fire at Brunch's in North Rockhampton 5.30am Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Fire fighters in action at the rear of fire at Brunch's in North Rockhampton 5.30am Sunday, June 24, 2018. Frazer Pearce

Large amounts of smoke were billowing from the rear of the premises and the damage appears to be extensive.

No one was in the building at the time and there are no injuries.

Business representatives arrived around 6am and were being briefed by police as power was being disconnected.

Police officers speak to business stakeholders as power is disconnected at Brunch's.
Police officers speak to business stakeholders as power is disconnected at Brunch's. Frazer Pearce

Police said they were keeping an open mind as to the cause at this early stage of the investigation.

More to follow.

rockhampton fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Ocean swim good preparation for Yeppoon Triathlon Festival

    premium_icon Ocean swim good preparation for Yeppoon Triathlon Festival

    Sport Participants urged to dive into Frogs event at Emu Park's Main Beach

    Outback CQ postie has Australia's longest mail route

    premium_icon Outback CQ postie has Australia's longest mail route

    News Winton man makes 800km round trip twice a week

    Check out The Morning Bulletin's newest real estate packages

    Check out The Morning Bulletin's newest real estate packages

    Property With good property prices now, we're launching new market campagins

    Open day held today in North Rocky's up and coming estate

    Open day held today in North Rocky's up and coming estate

    Property The new precinct includes 38 flat easy to build allotments

    Local Partners