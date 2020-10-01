WATCH: North Rocky house fire declared a crime scene

At least five police units attended the Robinson St property on Thursday morning.

FORENSIC investigators have today descended on a Frenchville property after a blaze gutted part of its upper-level on Wednesday evening.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Kevin Mawdsley this morning confirmed the Robinson St residence had officially been declared an active crime scene overnight.

Multiple fire crews were last night deployed to the corner of Waterloo St and Robinson St around 6.30pm following reports a significant blaze had taken hold of the property.

Visible damage to the property’s exterior.

At least five police units remained at the property this morning - its fence cordoned by police tape - as forensic officers scoured the charred remains for evidence.

"Scientific officers are going to conduct an examination of that scene to try and establish the cause of the fire," he added.

"At this stage, it is undetermined the cause of the fire so I cannot provide a classification of whether it was suspicious or not suspicious at this time."

Investigators remain on the scene of a house fire which took place Wednesday evening.

One witness at the scene today said a back portion of the property appeared to be blackened and a nearby widow displaced from its frame onto the ground below.

A male dressed in a red shirt, believed to be the resident, arrived at the property around 11am to speak with detectives.

"The owner of the property was inside at the time, and upon him realising that there was fire he was able to call triple-0 which was fortunate," explained Det Act Snr Sgt Mawdsley.

A man believed to be the property owner returns to the crime scene.

The male, believed to be aged in his 40s, was the sole occupant inside the home at the time.

He did not sustain any injuries, however, was assessed for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Det Act Snr Sgt Mawdsley said the male occupant appeared shaken up following the incident.

"After a period of time he was able to sit down with investigators and provide some information that would assist with our investigations."

The property, he added, appeared to be alight for only a "brief period of time" - the blaze reportedly extinguished only 10 minutes after the initial triple-0 call was placed.

The property, he added, appeared to be alight for only a "brief period of time" - the blaze reportedly extinguished only 10 minutes after the initial triple-0 call was placed.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting, or Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au.