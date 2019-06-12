WATCH NOW: Iggy Park v Cathedral College

9.30am score update: Iggy Park leads 14-0.

Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between Ignatius Park College and The Cathedral College kicking off from 9am.

Iggy Park is backing up from an impressive 32-12 win over St Patrick's Mackay and is gunning for top spot on the competition table, but they will have to go through an improving Cathedral outfit that is becoming one of the rising forces in schoolboys rugby league.

The Cathedral beat Mackay State High School 20-10 yesterday in a quality performance that has no doubt put Iggy Park on notice.

