WATCH NOW: Rockhampton Grammar v Kirwan SHS

11th Jun 2019 12:52 PM
Subscriber only

 

Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between Kirwan State High School and Rockhampton Grammar School kicking off from 1.45pm.

The 2015 national schoolboys champions the Kirwan Bears play Rockhampton Grammar School this afternoon, before taking on keen rivals St Brendan's College tomorrow in two days worth of Aaron Payne Cup action in Mackay.

Two wins could hand Kirwan top spot on the competition ladder heading into the competition's knockout stages.

The live-streaming of secondary schoolboys league is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

rockhampton grammar school rugby league schoolboy rugby league sport

