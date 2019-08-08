Menu
Aaron Payne Cup preview
Rugby League

WATCH NOW: Kirwan SHS V St Brendan’s APC final

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
8th Aug 2019 5:27 PM
Kirwan State High School and St Brendan's College Yeppoon will leave nothing on the line as they play for North Queensland glory.

The two rugby league nurseries clash in today's schoolboys decider at 1300SMILES Stadium, which also acts as a curtain-raiser for the NRL derby blockbuster between the Cowboys and Broncos.

Kirwan High goes into the grand final as North Queensland's No. 1 school after losing just one game in the Aaron Payne Cup's preliminary rounds, while St Brendan's upset Townsville's Ignatius Park College in the semi-finals to book their spot.

 

WATCH IN THE PLAYER ABOVE.

editors picks livestream schoolboy footy st brendans townsville

