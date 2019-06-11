Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH NOW: St Brendan’s v St Pat’s schoolboys clash

11th Jun 2019 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

3.30pm half-time score update: St Brendans lead 10-0

 

Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between St Brendan's and St Patrick's Mackay kicking off from 3pm.

The vital top four spots are on the line as the final two rounds kick off today at the Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds.

The live-streaming of secondary schoolboys league is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

More Stories

Show More
livestream schoolboy rugby league st brendan's college

Top Stories

    CQ growers awarded for world's first robotic mango harvester

    premium_icon CQ growers awarded for world's first robotic mango harvester

    Rural Partnered with CQUni to develop autonomous machine and sensor which monitors flowering to predict maturity

    Queensland Budget 2019: What's Rockhampton getting

    premium_icon Queensland Budget 2019: What's Rockhampton getting

    Politics Treasurer Jackie Trad reveals spending for central Queensland

    • 11th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    What does an idol star and spinning horses have in common?

    premium_icon What does an idol star and spinning horses have in common?

    News Rocky set to get beefier thanks to tricksters and a returning event.

    • 11th Jun 2019 2:21 PM
    Southern investors a good influence on the economy

    premium_icon Southern investors a good influence on the economy

    Property Buyers are hesitant to buy properties and are doing their research