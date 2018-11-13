VIDEO: one-legged golfer puts pros to shame

This is a story that will put every weekend hacker to shame.

It's also proof that even in its struggle to attract the sport's biggest names this year, Australian golf can stand on its own two feet.

Or in this case, on one leg.

In a first for Australian sport and world golf, 12 of the game's best disabled golfers will compete alongside pro players at the Australian Open at The Lakes starting on Thursday.

With or without their prosthetic limbs, the talented 12 who play off single-figure handicaps - or off scratch as is the case for Spain's European champion Juan Postigo - will play from the same tees and in front or behind the Open's headline acts, including US PGA Tour winners Matt Kuchar, Keegan Bradley and Brandt Snedeker.

Juan Postigo plays a shot at The Lakes Golf Club. Picture: Brett Costello

Host broadcasters of the Australian Open, Channel 7 will also incorporate the players into their four-day coverage.

Open organisers want the unprecedented integration of disabled golfers playing alongside tour pros to be the first major step towards golf's inclusion at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

"I'm delighted to see this happening at the Open, starting on Thursday,'' Seven's head of sport Jim Wilson said.

"Our para-athletes across the board deserve recognition and they deserve reward and they should be in the spotlight.''

Juan Postigo has to be seen to be believed. Picture: Brett Costello

The Daily Telegraph walked the 10th hole of The Lakes with Postigo on Monday.

"This the first time in the world this has happened and to be part of it, it's a real pleasure for me,'' Postigo said.

"Playing with these (professionals) guys, under the same conditions, the same golf course, the same tees - it's going to be a great experience, not just for us, but all of the guys.''

The skill level of the 22-year-old amateur, who was born without his right leg, has to be seen to be believed.

He walks and skips to his ball on crutches, before tossing his tools aside and hopping into position behind his ball.

Juan Postigo with Australian golfer Anthony Quayle. Picture: Brett Costello

Golfers are typically taught to position the middle of their body over the ball.

"The centre of gravity for people with two legs is in the middle of your two legs, but for us with one leg, it's in the middle of the left foot,' Postigo said.

With that, he plants his left leg, holds the weight of his swing and snaps a drive that can run up to 250 metres.

"I first started playing golf 12 years ago with a prosthetic, but several years ago I had surgery and since that I can't wear another one,'' Postigo said.

"Six years ago, I was hitting my seven iron 130 metres, but with gym sessions I'm now hitting 150 metres.''

Juan Postigo with Robert Allenby. Picture: Brett Costello

To illustrate the incredible talent of Postigo and his fellow Australian All-Abilities Championship rivals this week, including locals Shane Luke and Geoff Nicholas, PGA Tour Pro Anthony Quayle also played the 10th hole - hopping and striking the ball on one leg.

"I can't believe he's off scratch,'' Quayle said. "In fact I can, after watching him hit a few, he's incredible.

"For me, on one leg, making contact with the ball and then controlling where it went was difficult. Everything for me wanted to go left.''

Quayle added that after sharing the course with Postigo he was in no doubt this week's galleries would be captivated by the group of disabled players.

"We've got a massive sporting culture and I think the Australian public are going to warm to the idea and thrive on it,'' Quayle said.

"This is a great environment for it to happen - I think it will go well.''