Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Orara Valley rivers in full flow
Weather

WATCH: Orara Valley rivers swell as roads begin to disappear

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
14th Dec 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IN JUST three days, rivers that had been reduced to light flow have swelled in the Orara Valley.

The Urumbilum and Orara Rivers are pumping as rain continues to soak the catchment, and the run-off is now beginning to inundate roads and farmland.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting the Orara River at Glenreagh to exceed the minor flood level on Monday evening with heavy rainfall forecast from Monday night possibly resulting in moderate flooding overnight Tuesday.

coffs harbour floods flood watch glenreagh orara river orara valley urumbilum river
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bullying allegations spark catfight at stunt show

        Premium Content Bullying allegations spark catfight at stunt show

        Crime Childhood bullying allegations, a confrontation, a catfight and a knife produced were part of the storyline put forward to help a woman avoid jail.

        • 14th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
        Coast Guard takes Santa to children’s Christmas party

        Premium Content Coast Guard takes Santa to children’s Christmas party

        Community Despite strong winds, Central Queensland Coast Guards were hard at work last...

        • 14th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
        Ravaging fire, hail and COVID-19 all in 1 year for grower

        Premium Content Ravaging fire, hail and COVID-19 all in 1 year for grower

        Rural The pineapple farmer had a laugh about the Chris Hooper saga and said it had been...

        Home owners warned to lock up or lose it this Christmas

        Premium Content Home owners warned to lock up or lose it this Christmas

        News According to RACQ, 126 claims for home theft had been received by the insurance...