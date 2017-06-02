WATCH: Our male leaders strutting their stuff in high heels

ON THE HOP: And here's proof they really did walk it.

CORAL sandals, flats, wedges and high heels were all 'uncomfortably' donned, replacing the day to day footwear of our region's leaders.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga organised a 'Walk a mile in our shoes' to take a stand against domestic violence in Yeppoon yesterday as part of the awareness month.

CQ Capras coach Kim Williams, Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig, MP Steven Miles, acting senior sergeant Paul McDonnell, AFL Queensland's Peter Young and Cr Drew Wickerson all walked the walk.

walk a mile in her shoes: Walk a mine in her shoes at Yeppoon.

The Morning Bulletin's own Allan Reinekka who shot the event, also sported an impressive pair of leopard print high heels.

The statistics show Central Queensland has the highest percentage in the state and enough is enough.

"This walk is to show that I stand against family and domestic violence in the community,” Ms Lauga said.

"One in three women experience this in their lifetime and one in nine men as well.

"I have asked our male leaders in the community to don some women's shoes to walk to support our stance against domestic violence.

"I am wearing my work boots to stand with the men. It is great to have do many leaders here today, a real broad range of community people here to send the message out.”

STEP UP: Brittany Lauga asked male leaders to 'Walk a mile in our shoes' to take a stand against domestic violence. Allan Reinikka ROK020617awalkami

Coach Williams struggled into what he called his 'coral' shoes, which were really pink, but was happy to do so.

"I am really happy to stand to support such a good cause,” he said.

"It is unfortunately very trivalent in this area and that is tragic so if I can help raise the profile then I am very happy to do it.

"Though it was a very uncomfortable walk I did see people stopping to have a look so hopefully we have made people realise.”

Not hidden behind all the humour lay a serious side to the walk. And Ms Lauga asked the participants to pledge to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence towards women and men.

"No one should ever have to tolerate violence, and this initiative was designed to draw the community's attention to violence against women and to start up conversations about a subject that is generally considered taboo,” she said.