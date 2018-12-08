Watch out: Your illegal dumping is under surveillance

Most illegal dumping incidences are of household waste left on kerbsides and in public parks and reserves.

BYRON Bay kerbsides, footpaths, public areas and bushland are now under surveillance to keep an eye on residents dumping waste illegally.

Residents will be fined up to $8000 for leaving rubbish on the footpath.

Kate Akkerman, the council's Waste Education and Compliance officer, said illegal dumping was a significant issue in the Byron Shire that costs Byron Shire Council more than $100,000 a year.

"In 2016/17 we recorded more than 700 incidents of illegal dumping of all sorts of things including household rubbish, furniture, mattresses and garden waste totalling 478 tonnes," Ms Akkerman said.

"As well as increased monitoring and surveillance of areas such as Suffolk Park, we are expanding our use of surveillance cameras, improving lighting and installing gates in some areas."

Ms Akkerman said money can be better spent on community projects.

"The most frequently asked question we get is why we don't have an annual kerbside bulky waste collection service and while we have offered this service in the past in Byron Shire, it actually led to

more illegal dumping," Ms Akkerman said.

The council said dumping of green waste spreads weeds and exotic species into public reserves, increases risk of pollution of waterways and the natural environment and attracts vermin.

What can you do if you have excess waste that needs to be dumped?

Byron Shire Council offers people a free annual drop-off of up to 150kg of bulk waste and 500kg of green waste at the Myocum Byron Resource and Recovery Centre in Myocum.

Byron residents are encouraged to try and reduce their volume of waste by buying furniture or items that are made to last, or donating old items that still have life left in them, and to take responsibility for the waste they generate.

Byron Shire Council has a goal of reducing illegal dumping incidents by 30 per cent by 2020.