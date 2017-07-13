WATCH: Owner's $200k project to restore Yeppoon historic home to former glory

9 Hughes St, Yeppoon, one of the original coastal homes in the heart of the region. INSET: Rory Wex.

THERE'S quite a spattering of 1920s style-homes around the Capricorn Coast yet few can say they come with the former glory intact.

Most need that bit of care, that fresh coat of paint or touch-up. Not so with number 9 Hughes St, Yeppoon.

This characteristic 290sqm home has been painstakingly restored back to its mint condition and recently came onto the market.



With a background in construction, the owner's sank $200,000 into the coastal master piece to capture that near-century old feel.

Cooke Property agent Rory Wex said it was the oldest house on the coast he had come across.

"It was originally built in the 1920s, it would have to be one of Yeppoon's original homes,” Rory said.

"But it has been renovated to match that era. Painstakingly restored.

5 recent Coast sales

37 Little Park St, Yeppoon: $295,000 on July 3

38 Normanby St, Yeppoon: Not disclosed on June 27

21 Whistler Ave, Yeppoon: $535,000 on June 26

18 Ben St, Yeppoon: $179,000 on June 22

4/30-34 Queen St, Yeppoon: $205,000 on June 22

"All the light fittings are sourced from old railway stations, the fans specially sourced for the style. The owners are perfectionists and everything is to the highest standard. You can't fault it.

"With his construction background he knew what he wanted and did some substantial upgrades. A lot of homes around are just too expensive to restore like this, so it is very rare.

"The family are moving to the Gold Coast, it was meant to be their forever home but things change.”

Complete with polished concrete floors below, hardwood timber floors upstairs, this three-bedroom home on a half acre block is fit for both retirees and young families.

The renovations including new plumbing, new electrics and new hot water system all done with immaculate vintage interior.

With space for a boat or caravan down the side, it also comes with a rare luxury item of scattered fruit trees around the block. Lime, Mandarin, Avocado, Banana, Mango, Passion fruit, Lemon, Brazilian Cherry, Jack Fruit and Japanese Pomello all feature on the beautiful lawns.

Features

Polished concrete floors on the lower level with hardwood timber floors on the upper level

Gourmet gas kitchen features gorgeous timber benchtops, huge walk-in pantry and dual sink

Downstairs features 3mt ceilings and an open floor plan offering a relaxed spacious living/dining area

Glass sliding doors extend the living space out to the covered rear deck offering an outdoor sitting area with a beautiful garden wall on one side for privacy

Additional outdoor patio 7m x 6.5m with power offers a wonderful option for entertaining family and friends

The laundry and 3rd Toilet + vanity are also located on the lower level

Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms - 2 with built-in robes

Main bathroom caters to two bedrooms whilst the mast suite enjoys a huge ensuite complete with built-in robe and double vanity

Upstairs living area is a gorgeous sun-room fitted out with French doors & shutters allowing breezes to flow through

Double carport with 2.7mt clearance to the side of the home plus side access to the rear 9mx7m 2-bay shed plus 3 metre awning

2,081m2 allotment fully fenced with a chook pen beautifully manicured lawns and gardens fully irrigated

An array of fruit trees including Lime, Mandarin, Avocado, Banana, Mango, Passion fruit, Lemon, Brazilian Cherry, Jack Fruit & Japanese Pomello.

For Cooke Property, the last few months near the End of Financial Year may have been slow, their overall year is going well.

"So far the year is going pretty good, we have sold 33 properties which is up on last year,” Rory said.

"That is a house every 5.8 days.

"I have had a young couple from Brisbane look through this house, it is similar to their one down south. But it suits retirees as well. It really appeals to a lot of demographics.”

This unique home is available by inspection on Sunday between 12-12.30pm.