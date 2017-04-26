WATCH: Paintball bullets fly as Rocky team goes on Rampage

PAINTBALL: The Rocky Rampage team was bang on target, shooting to victory in the Gearhounds 3x3 paintball tournament at the weekend.

Harley Lidster, Christopher Boson and young gun Nathan Hepburn combined to take down teams from Mackay, Gladstone, Bundaberg and Brisbane at the event hosted by Magnum Paintball at its Bajool fields.

Magnum paintball: Magnum paintball action from the weekend.

The Hounds from Brisbane finished second and The Fallen from Mackay was third.

Magnum Paintball's Aaron Rossow said it was an impressive performance from the home side, which was up against some quality opponents in what was one of the first professionally run tournaments staged in Rockhampton.

The Australian Paintball Association threw its support behind the event, sponsoring one of the 10 teams involved.

Nathan McDonnell from G5 Paintball Clinics also ran a training session for the players on the Saturday.

Rossow said the action was fast and furious on Sunday as players set out to tag their opponents with gelatin capsules containing a water-soluble dye fired from a paintball marker.

Once a player was hit, they were out of the game which is played over five minutes.

The three-man teams played on a field 50m x 40m which features 52 inflatable bunkers.

Rossow said paintball was an extreme sport which was fast growing in popularity.

"It may not be as well-known as footy or soccer but it is growing rapidly,” he said.

"It is one of those sports that isn't for everyone. It seems that people either like it straight away and are immediately hooked or they just do it as a one-off adventure.

"As soon as I tried it I was hooked. It's a real adrenalin rush and the mateship between like-minded people is something really special.”

Rossow's love of the sport morphed into a business venture and he launched Magnum Paintball in 2012 in partnership with three friends.

"I love paintball; I've definitely got the bug. I got together with a couple of mates and one thing led to another and here we are now.

"We're trying to keep the sport affordable and have tournaments regularly.”

Magnum Paintball is set on 5.5 acres on Upper Ulam Rd. There are currently three fields in play with four more under construction.

It will again be the venue for the National Bush Ball League in September this year.

Last year's event attracted eight teams and Rossow believes that the growing popularity of the sport could well see that number increase to double figures.

Rossow said that being tagged did not hurt as much as it looked.

"The first time you get shot it stings and I think that's because it's a bit of a shock and awe thing. Once you've experienced it, it's not that bad,” he said.

"Paintball players require a high level of fitness and your shooting tends to get better as you go.

"The guys who play all the time have a dead eye; they can hit a target the size of a 50-cent piece at 30 feet and that's just practice, practice, practice.”