WATCH: Panorama Dr opens a new gateway for Cap Coast

THE Capricorn Coast's $30-million Panorama Drive link road was unveiled to the community yesterday.

The 3.8km project, jointly funded by Livingstone Shire Council and Queensland Government, is set to become one of the most important links on the coast.

"Panorama Drive provides a strategic link to service the Capricorn Coast's northern growth corridor as well as a critical alternate evacuation and supply route during natural disasters,” mayor Cr Bill Ludwig said.

"Panorama Drive will also play an integral role in relieving traffic congestion and making the Yeppoon foreshore and CBD a more pedestrian friendly precinct by providing an alternate route for through traffic.

"Livingstone Shire Council would like to both recognise and thank the Queensland Government for their unwavering support on this project, as well as sharing our vision for future growth and sustainable development on the Capricorn Coast.”

Cr Ludwig said Panorama Drive was one of the largest capital works projects undertaken on the Capricorn Coast and would unlock a significant range of opportunities for the entire region.

It will provide a direct link to and from the northern suburbs of Yeppoon, addresses the legacy issue of the lack an alternate traffic route in times of disaster for the northern suburbs of Yeppoon; and reduces the current congestion on Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd between Appleton Dr and Neils Rd plus the Yeppoon CBD and foreshore areas; thereby deferring future expensive upgrades for these roads.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the State Government was proud to be part of such a large scale project.

"Panorama Drive created around 93 local jobs and utilised local facilities and companies during the stages of construction. This link road will continue to have long term benefits for the residents of the Capricorn Coast,” Mrs Lauga said.

To celebrate the finishing of this impressive project, Livingstone Shire Council held an open day which incorporated an official ribbon cutting and presentation of plaque to the community.

MOTORING BENEFITS

The key purpose of Panorama Drive is not to decrease travel time but to form a critical link to/from the growth areas of the northern suburbs of Yeppoon.