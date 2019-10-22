WATCH: Police appeal for fresh leads on Kawana armed robbery

Two men are wanted for the armed robbery of a Kawana supermarket on Sunday night.

On the sunday night of October 20, two offenders were involved in the knife-point hold-up of the Foodworks supermarket on the corner of Richardson Rr and Scott St.

One man entered the store at about 8.30pm and demanded cash from a 27-year-old female shop attendant while the other offender waited outside the store.

Witnesses reported seeing the offenders fleeing down Scott St.

The pair made off with $700 cash.

Foodworks armed robbery: Two men are wanted after an armed robbery at a Rockhampton foodworks

The offender who entered the store was wearing a black T-shirt while the second offender outside was “covered head-to-toe” in grey clothing including gloves and a balaclava.

Both offenders remain at larger and police are appealing for public assistance to help identify them.

The two men allegedly entered the store at approximately 8:45pm and demanded money from a staff member.

One of the man was allegedly armed with a meat cleaver.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any further information to contact police.