Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The police diver driving the buggy out of the water received lots of attention from bystanders at the marina.
The police diver driving the buggy out of the water received lots of attention from bystanders at the marina. Contributed
Crime

WATCH: Police conduct search and rescue of a different kind

Georgia Simpson
by
18th Jul 2019 10:39 AM | Updated: 3:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE divers usually conjure images of serious search and recovery operations.

Residents and visitors on Hamilton Island had front row seats on Wednesday as police divers engaged in a recovery, of a different kind. 

The police diving unit were at the popular holiday destination for a training exercise, when they saw their expertise was desperately needed.

They led the charge to retrieve a stolen vehicle. 

A crowd gathered to watch as the police diver drove the stolen golf buggy out of the water at the marina, and will no doubt give residents and visitors something to talk about for a long time. 

Watch the vision below.

police search and rescue theft
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    WATCH: Man charged after shocking taxi armed robbery

    premium_icon WATCH: Man charged after shocking taxi armed robbery

    Crime A cyclist came across the scene, intervened and chased the offender away empty handed

    • 18th Jul 2019 3:10 PM
    Rocky doctor's 'guilt-free' energy drink goes global

    premium_icon Rocky doctor's 'guilt-free' energy drink goes global

    News Local doctor's product breaks into the Asian market

    How did this 19-year-old truckie become his own boss?

    premium_icon How did this 19-year-old truckie become his own boss?

    News This teenager worked hard for what he wanted - his own business

    Emu Park U12s celebrate maiden Cup win

    premium_icon Emu Park U12s celebrate maiden Cup win

    Rugby League Coach Dave Armstrong: 'It was an emotional win for everybody'