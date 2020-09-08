WATCH: Police continue hunt for Rocky shooting suspects

Multiple police units scour the scene of an alleged shooting incident at Allenstown.

MULTIPLE offenders remain at large following an alleged shooting incident which bought a major Rockhampton street to a standstill on Monday.

Police units swarmed the Allenstown scene at Fitzroy St around 3.30pm – a time when many students and young families leaving nearby schools frequent the road.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said a violent altercation initially erupted between two men on the road’s eastbound lane between Murray St and George Ln.

“Shortly afterwards a woman and one of the men involved in the altercation walked back to a blue vehicle parked in George lane,” said Det Snr Sgt Peachey.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police are seeking assistance from the public following yesterday’s shooting incident.

Footage viewed by The Morning Bulletin showed the pair attempted to trade blows as horrified onlookers were forced to watch on from their cars.

A female bystander, understood to be known to one of the men, also observed the altercation.

“Another man not involved in the original altercation was then observed exiting a dark coloured vehicle in Murray St at the intersection of Fitzroy St with what appears to be a rifle.”

Multiple witnesses to the scene described how the third male both brandished and discharged his firearm towards the male and female before he fled the scene.

“Most of the have witnesses saw the initial altercation between the two males and then saw the other male exit the third dark colour vehicle and discharged the firearm.”

An onlooker captures the moment two men brawl near Rockhampton CBD.: Police have released social media footage of the Allenstown brawl which later led to a firearm being discharged.

“At this stage, the evidence that we have is that it was just fired once however we’ve been unable to at this stage find any casings or projectiles,” said Det Snr Sgt Peachey.

A manhunt for two vehicles – a black Holden Cruze and blue Mazda with no number plates – ensued a short time later.

Officers have since been unable to locate any of the four people of interest, while examination of crime scene forensics was underway.

Reasons as to why the initial fight broke out, however, remain unclear at this time.

“We’re obviously taking this matter very seriously, we do have a number of leads and currently following up those,” he said.

Police respond to reports of shots fired in the Rockhampton CBD around 3.30pm

Police have not ruled out the possibility the gun was linked to a large firearm haul stolen across Central Queensland these past months.

“At this stage we’ll keep a really open mind in regard to the investigation so we’re not going to rule anything out.”

“We probably lucky we’re not talking about something a lot more serious. There’s no evidence at this stage which suggests that projectile has struck anyone,” he said.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey added any person who might have relevant dashcam or mobile footage from the area between 3.30pm and 4pm should contact local authorities.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting, or Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au.