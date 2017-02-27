33°
Watch: Police dog too quick for Rocky thief on the run

Matty Holdsworth
| 27th Feb 2017 12:13 PM Updated: 12:16 PM
Police inspector Adam Muir at a press conference in Rockhampton.
Police inspector Adam Muir at a press conference in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK270217cpolice1

"GOOD luck."

Rockhampton inspector Adam Muir's advice to criminals thinking they could take on a police dog squad was simple.

 

His succinct comment came following two separate busts in the early hours of Sunday morning in Rockhampton.

"Police intercepted a stolen vehicle in North Rocky, when it stopped on the side of the road the passenger and driver took off on foot in different directions," Insp Muir said.

"They cordoned off the area and called in the dog squad.

"However the dog was too quick and the offender didn't surrender in time. Unfortunately there was a small injury to him, not a purposeful act, just something in the heat of the moment.

"The dogs are very quick and very strong. I have seen some of the power in those animals which is extraordinary.

"If criminals want to run the gauntlet they can but I don't think they will win. Good luck to them."

Police found a fair amount of stolen property in the vehicle, Playstation games, jewellery and other unclaimed goods.

From that offence, one 17-year-old male was charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. The second offender is still at large.

Just prior to the arrest, a car was broken into in Wandal. The offenders quickly moved on to a Bolsolver St address where further crimes took place.

"Police were called in with the dog squad who soon realised the offenders had not long left the scene," Insp Muir said.

"So they were able to track the offenders. One was found near the bridge and apprehended. Soon after the other was tracked down and both taken into custody."

Two males, 27 and 22 respectively, were charged with unlawful entry to a motor vehicle and entering property with the intent to commit an offence. They will appear in court at a later date.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland crime dog squad rockhampton police

