WATCH: Police escort 'road train' through busy Rocky streets

Frasers Livestock Transport become the first to drive a three-trailer cattle train through Rockhampton on the new stock route today.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin

A THREE trailer cattle truck is travelling through North Rockhampton under police escort in a trial run for the city's new $30m beef road route.

The truck crossed the Neville Hewitt Bridge, swept around Stockland Rockhampton at the upgraded Moores Creek Rd and Yaamba Rd intersection a short time ago.

>>Huge cattle road trains coming to Rockhampton soon

Road train travels through Rocky: A road train has driven through Rocky with a police escort.

The trailers were empty of cattle as the truck travelled through the city on its way down Musgrave St to Queen Elizabeth Drive and Lakes Creek Road (Bridge Street) intersection on its way to JBS meatworks on Emu Park Rd.

The funding for the project ($10m State and $20m Federal) was announced last year to cater for larger Type 1 road train vehicles to use the upgraded intersections to increase safety, save the industry time and increase freight efficiency to the abattoirs.