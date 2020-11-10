WATCH: Police find hidden drugs, guns at Frenchville home

A TIP-OFF led Rockhampton police to an alleged trove of drugs, weapons, and money hidden under the stairs of a 20-year-old Frenchville man’s home last week.

At the Limpus Street home on Friday, police from the Central Queensland Tactical Crime Squad allegedly uncovered two sawn-off shotguns, five shotgun rounds, a set of knuckledusters, 29 grams of methylamphetamine, small quantities of methylenedioxymethamphetamine and oxycodone, and $24,000 in cash.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said where the man allegedly acquired the drugs and shotguns was still being investigated, and police would go through the man’s phone for information.

“You can see the actual extent that people go to to try to hide their drugs, their money, and their firearms from police,” he alleged.

“Some great work by the Tactical Crime Squad officers who found these, and you can see that persistence and the investigative skills that’ve been instilling in these officers is obviously paying off, because many people would’ve walked over that without a second thought.”

He said the methylamphetamine found would have cost $14,000 to 15,000, but could be sold for double or triple that.

“Twenty years of age is very young to be dabbling in the criminality of that sort of offences,” Snr Sgt Peachey said.

“You don’t usually get an ounce of ice for personal use.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.

The man living at the home was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of weapons, category D/H/R, one count of unlawful possession of weapons category A/B or M, one count of authority required to possess explosives, one count of unlawful possession of restricted drugs, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and one count of possessing dangerous drugs (schedule 1 drug quantity exceeding schedule 3 but less than schedule 4).

Police also charged the man with possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, one count of possessing tainted property, one count of possessing property suspected of being used in the connection with the commission of a drug offence, and one count of contravening an order about information necessary to access shared information electronically.

He will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 13.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.