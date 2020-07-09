Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Police rescue goat trapped in a tank
Offbeat

WATCH: Police rescue goat having a baah-d day

Staff Writers
9th Jul 2020 3:47 PM | Updated: 6:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAIDLEY Police were called by a local resident who advised that her goat, Robert, had gotten himself stuck in a water tank.

Robert is believed to have walked up onto a dirt pile behind the tank and jumped on top, which subsequently collapsed and he fell through - most likely sometime Wednesday night.

"We kid you not," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

Police arrived at the property and were greeted by the goat owner who took Constable Remy Morris to the water tank.

"Unfortunately, local officers didn't have suitable equipment to rescue risky Robert, so they called in the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews to ne-goat-iate Robert out of his unusual situation," the spokeswoman said.

When they herd about the situation they came out and chopped a chunk out of the water tank.

One brave volunteer climbed into the tank with Robert, strapped some rope around him and he was pulled through a newly made second hole.

Constable Morris said that Robert was feeling a little sheepish, but was glad to be back out in the open.

"He was wrapped up in some warm blankets and we left him to relax inside," he said.

"We are udder-ly grateful for the assistance of QFES who helped lift Robert to safety."

More Stories

crime farm accident goats police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tribute to legendary Australian bushranger lands man in hot water

        premium_icon Tribute to legendary Australian bushranger lands man in hot...

        Crime Police found a homemade pistol, two knuckle dusters and drug utensils during search of man’s house.

        • 9th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
        REVEALED: See where Rocky-Yeppoon Rd is getting $5m overhaul

        premium_icon REVEALED: See where Rocky-Yeppoon Rd is getting $5m overhaul

        News After claiming many lives, a stretch the treacherous Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd is...

        • 9th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
        • 1 Ewan_Filmer
        CQ pub commissions locally-themed mural

        premium_icon CQ pub commissions locally-themed mural

        News Clermont artist Dave Faint returned to town to paint a mural for the pub’s beer...

        UPDATE: Injured Bruce Hwy motorcyclist hospitalised

        premium_icon UPDATE: Injured Bruce Hwy motorcyclist hospitalised

        Breaking A motorist reportedly flagged down local authorities.