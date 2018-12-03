Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police found this 1kg bag of ice in a property at Woombye.
Police found this 1kg bag of ice in a property at Woombye. QPS
Crime

WATCH: Police release footage of dramatic drug gang raid

Shayla Bulloch
by
3rd Dec 2018 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released vision of what they uncovered in a major raid on three properties at Woombye and Palmwoods earlier this morning.

Around 1kg of ice, cocaine, four firearms and $10,000 in cash was found after police arrested three men allegedly involved in a major drug syndicate on the Sunshine Coast.

The 12-month-long drug operation investigation came to a close earlier this morning with more than $100,000 of drugs taken off the streets.

drug bust drug syndicate qps sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'He looked just like the baby we should be taking home'

    premium_icon 'He looked just like the baby we should be taking home'

    Health How exercise and intense physical challenges have helped a grieving mum cope with the death of her newborn son

    Surf Lakes plans global expansion after CQ prototype

    premium_icon Surf Lakes plans global expansion after CQ prototype

    Business The world-first Yeppoon facility has proved successful

    How we 'lost' our 9-year-old son to Fortnite

    premium_icon How we 'lost' our 9-year-old son to Fortnite

    Opinion Our son spends all his spare time in a black hole we can't penetrate

    FIRE UPDATES: Curtis Island bushfire warning downgraded

    FIRE UPDATES: Curtis Island bushfire warning downgraded

    News Two fires are currently burning at Curtis Island and Lowmead.

    Local Partners