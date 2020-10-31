WATCH: Premier hits back at poll booth heckler

Ugly scenes have unfolded outside a Brisbane polling booth as the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk cast her vote.

Ms Palaszczuk has spent the day visiting polling booths across Brisbane while LNP Leader Deb Frecklington continues her last-minute blitz for marginal Townsville seats.

But ugly scenes unfolded at Inala this morning when the Premier was confronted by an angry volunteer, wearing an LNP shirt, while casting her vote at a state school this morning.

JUST IN: Premier @AnnastaciaMP heckled over the border closure by an LNP volunteer while voting in Inala. LNP Candidate Miljenka Perovic says @DebFrecklington will "absolutely" open the borders @10NewsFirst @10NewsFirstQLD pic.twitter.com/CJ5GV7jIrw — Johnpaul Gonzo (@JohnpaulGonzo) October 31, 2020

The heckler confronted the Premier while shouting about job losses and the border closures before screaming "don't bully me" as Ms Palaszczuk walked off.

"209,000 people out of work Premier. It's about time it stopped. Open the borders," he was heard yelling to Ms Palaszczuk.

Ms Palaszczuk fired back, saying it was "exactly what the LNP want".

"They want the borders open. There you heard it exactly today," she said.

A heckler has confronted Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk outside an Inala polling booth over border closures and unemployment after she cast her vote#qldelection #QLDvotes2020 pic.twitter.com/LmFIQSD1Iu — Blake Antrobus (@bt_ant) October 31, 2020

Member for Oxley, Milton Dick shouted out: "That's what the LNP are campaigning on today", as the pair walked away.

The heckler shouted back to Mr Dick: "Don't bully me, bully boy!" before others moved to calm the man down.

"Hey, no yelling," one man can be heard saying. "Keep it down."

The LNP candidate for Inala, Dr Miljenka Perovic, said the time for talking was done and it was time for real action on jobs.

"We need jobs, we need to open the borders, because we need to get Queensland moving again," she said.

"Tourism, it's nothing happening; our small businesses are the backbone of our country so they need to get back working. We need tourism moving."

Ms Palaszczuk was tight-lipped when asked about her chances but said it was "up to the people of Queensland".

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk responds to criticism shouted at her by a LNP supporter after casting her vote in the state election, at Inala State School. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

As she arrived, she greeted supporters and posed for a selfie with a young family, while a little girl thanked her for "keeping Queensland safe".

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her father Henry Palaszczuk enjoy a Democracy Sausage after she cast her vote in the state election, at Inala State School. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled



Earlier today, she visited the must-win electorate of Aspley, held by Labor with a slim margin of 1.2 per cent.

She did not take questions from reporters but instead patted a dog and greeted voters, one of whom shared an enthusiastic fist-bump as he arrived to cast his vote.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk fist-bump with a voter at a polling booth at Aspley State School on the state Election Day. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Ms Palaszczuk holds the seat of Inala with a comfortable margin of 26.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Queensland LNP leader Deb Frecklington has made one final bid to sway regional voters as the party continues to battle for Townsville's marginal Labor seats.

In an unusual move, Ms Frecklington defied tradition of casting her vote in her own electorate of Nanango and instead voted at Oonoomba State School in the seat of Mundingburra, Townsville.

Queensland opposition leader Deb Frecklington and husband Jason Frecklington place their vote at Oonoonba State School on election day. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

The marginal Labor seat is located some 1200km from her own.

Ms Frecklington is spending the final moments of the campaign visiting all three of the Townsville seats, all held by Labor by a close margin.

Originally published as WATCH: Premier hits back at poll booth heckler