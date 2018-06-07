Watch: Project Booyah celebrates new graduating class

Project Booyah: Dr. Bill Blayney tells a very personal and moving story about the importance of Project Booyah.

ADDISON Scott Green has a new lease on life.

The 15-year-old Glenmore State High student graduated from Rockhampton Project Booyah and couldn't wipe the smile from his face.

Project Booyah is an early intervention program which helps prevent young people's involvement in anti-social behaviour, substance misuse, self-harm and crime.

The future of the program is currently under a cloud following the withdrawal of $700,000 of federal funding.

The confident young man stood before his peers yesterday morning, and on behalf of his graduating class, thanked all those who made the 17-week program enjoyable.

However, before coming to Project Booyah, Mr Green was failing school and receiving grade Ds and Es.

"I was really down in the ditch,” he said.

"I wasn't concentrating in school. I was a little bit of a wreck.”

Now, he is getting grades Bs and Cs and even the odd A, and has discovered an engagement with his studies that he had never experienced before.

"[Project Booyah] has helped me with my attitude towards schooling and my willingness to learn,” he said.

"It's a really good feeling to graduate and to be around family and friends and my new found mates.

"It's given me an RSA, a certificate 2 in hospitality, and it's given me a resilience and more respect for the people I know and love.

"I'm happy with the outcome.”

Project Booyah graduate Addison Green with his aunty Karen Gregson at the Graduation ceremony. Chris Ison ROK070618cbooyah1

Mr Green will now complete Year 12 and hopes to study for a certificate in agriculture when he graduates.

Project Booyah's Queensland Coordinator, Inspector Stephen Pyne, said it was "fantastic” to see the nine boys who graduated yesterday go from strength to strength.

"What makes the program is the community support,” he said.

"What we're really mindful of is once the boys finish the program that it's not 'out the door, see you later'.

"It's about maintaining that follow up contact with them, supporting them through the ups and downs.

"If they're re-engaged with school, it's monitoring them and how they're going and if they're having any difficulties we liaise with the schools.

"If they're looking for jobs, it's about helping them, finding where we can assist them in finding employment and whether they need further education and training.”

Insp Pyne addressed the graduates families, friends, mentors and volunteers for their contribution during the 17 weeks.

"Your support in the program is unbelievable,” he said.

"Your support and your assistance and guidance and mentoring of your young people, it's really important.

"To the graduates... one of the things I hope this program has done for you is give you confidence in your own ability.

"It's your hard work. You're the ones that knuckle down and do the job. If you've done that here, you can do it anywhere.

"Aim as high as you can. You can be whatever you want to be.”