WATCH: Re-live the highlights from Capras famous win over PNG

RUGBY LEAGUE: Last minute drama has called two changes to the CQ Capras squad on the eve of their season opener against the PNG Hunters.

Luckless backrower Marco de la Pena and bench forward Vic Halfpenny have been ruled out by coach Kim Williams, Ayden Cooper and Phil Nati were drafted in.

While not ideal, Williams view point is positive.

"We don't lose too much there. We have such quality players sitting on the bench, it is not worth risking them both for round one," he said.

"Ayden and Phil were right on the verge of selection anyway.

"Ayden is a tough player. Not the biggest forward but what he lacks in size he makes up for in courage.

"And Phil is a big body who can play second row, lock, prop. He is a bit older, calmer and experienced and really hungry. He came into the squad late but was determined from the get go."

Neither of de la Pena or Halfpenny's injuries are serious, the former has a small strain and the later a knock.

Last season's clash between the two gave Browne Park faithful a glimpse of just potent the Capras can be. While they failed to replicate that on a regular basis, the signs of potential were evident.

Williams knows it wasn't a fluke and knows they can do it again.

"It is more about simply getting off to a good start then opposed to proving a point," he said.

Capras side vs PNG

Tony Tumusa

Ken Tofilau

Justin Tavae

Sam Smith

Junior Kirisome

Reece Baker

Jack Madden

Matt Groat

Krys Freeman

Oliver Percy

Guy Williams

Phil Nati

Gavin Hiscox

Maipele Morseu

Ayden Cooper

Jack Kavanagh

Bill Cullen

"They were favourites but we believed we could win that game and we will go in the same. We won't see it as an upset.

"But we do need to produce that same energy, enthusiasm and aggression we showed. That is their style of footy and we have to match it.

"Play with control, discipline and out-work them."

De la Pena was set to assume the goal kicking duties for the home side, new halfback Jack Madden will take up that role.

Capras and PNG kick off at Browne Park at 6pm today.