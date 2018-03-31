WATCH: Record race for Gladstone boat

GRAND FEELING: Ray Hobbs and his crew aboard No Problem were the first Gladstone team across the line in the 2018 Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

SAILING: It was an adventure that lived up to the boat's name-sake.

Gladstone multi-hull No Problem literally had no problem in completing the 308 nautical mile Brisbane to Gladstone amid

No Problem crosses the line:

some strong winds.

As the first Gladstone boat to cross the finish line, No Problem's captain Ray Hobbs was ecstatic as he cradled a cold beer at just after 4pm on Easter Saturday afternoon in front of the Gladstone Yacht Club.

"Even though we are in slightly different races - multi-hulls and mono-hulls - for us it's always the Gladstone boat home, pride and place on the pontoon who's in first," he said.

"This is our record and this is the fastest we've got back in for 25 Brisbane to Gladstones.

"There was some heavy weather, but we got in with one broken rope and we lost about a metre-and-a-half of rope and so it's been a good race."

He said the weather tested his crew and the biggest challenge was to having to hang on to the sails and reduce the sails all of the time in order to sail without breaking gear or the boat going off course.

No Problem finished fifth in line honours, fourth in OMR and fifth in PCF and completed the distance in 28:53 hours.

The best of the Gladstone mono-hulls was the John Ibell-skippered Restless in 27th line honours place and in 34:58:12 hours.

Scott Patrick-captained Wistari celebrated its 50th Brisbane to Gladstone race in 34th place (36:57:08) while Tuan was a place further back in 38:43:07.