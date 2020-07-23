Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

WATCH: Replay of Rocky Grammar v St Pat’s

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
23rd Jul 2020 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Grammar were gallant in defeat in yesterday's Aaron Payne Cup qualifier in Mackay.

Assistant coach Glen Minto praised their effort but said ultimately it was execution that let them down.

They were beaten 40-6 by St Patrick's College, who now advance to the Cup, which kicks off next week.

Here's the full replay of the game and we're sorry for glitches in transmission yesterday.

Anyone who bought a subscription and is dissatisfied should contact editor Melanie Plane at melanie.plane@apn.com.au.

We will be streaming the entire season of the Aaron Payne Cup which will feature six teams - St Brendan's, Rockhampton's The Cathedral College, Kirwan State High, Ignatius Park College, Mackay State High and St Pat's.

For the competition proper, starting next Wednesday, we are bringing in independent contractors who do this stuff regularly. There are unlikely to be transmission problems, and we will also be adding live-scoring and a time clock for the rest of the matches.

As well, for the first time, we have rights to the semis and final of the Aaron Payne Cup, and the overall Queensland final.

Find details on how to subscribe here.

 

More stories

St Pat's rain on Grammar's parade in Cup qualifier

What Grammar has to do to win Cup qualifier

'It's do or die': Grammar primed for Cup qualifier

aaron payne cup aaron payne livestream rockhampton grammar school rugby league st patrick's college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Liquidated company’s $2.8m lawsuit for mine worker’s fall

        premium_icon Liquidated company’s $2.8m lawsuit for mine worker’s fall

        Money The incident occurred at a CQ mine in December 2016 and left the man needing 10 surgeries

        Blue Dawg mountain bike trail supported by tourism heads

        premium_icon Blue Dawg mountain bike trail supported by tourism heads

        Travel Rockhampton Region deputy mayor Neil Fisher says he will not be letting this fall...

        REVEALED: Winner of CQ’s Best Bakery poll tempts tastebuds

        premium_icon REVEALED: Winner of CQ’s Best Bakery poll tempts tastebuds

        News After dozens of nominations and hundreds of votes, there could be only one winner.

        Indigenous muso’s inspiring message after award nomination

        premium_icon Indigenous muso’s inspiring message after award nomination

        Music Baker Boy and Woorabinda’s Miiesha are leading the charge with three nominations...