WATCH: Replay of Rocky Grammar v St Pat’s

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Grammar were gallant in defeat in yesterday's Aaron Payne Cup qualifier in Mackay.

Assistant coach Glen Minto praised their effort but said ultimately it was execution that let them down.

They were beaten 40-6 by St Patrick's College, who now advance to the Cup, which kicks off next week.

Here's the full replay of the game and we're sorry for glitches in transmission yesterday.

