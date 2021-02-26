Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Central Queensland residents took to social media on Thursday night after what looked like three meteorites sprawled across the night sky.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Central Queensland residents took to social media on Thursday night after what looked like three meteorites sprawled across the night sky.
Offbeat

WATCH: Residents stunned as space rocket crosses CQ sky

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
26th Feb 2021 8:55 AM | Updated: 10:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Central Queensland residents took to social media on Thursday night after what looked like three meteorites sprawled across the night sky.

About 10.30pm, beams of light passed over the Gladstone Region with many believing it to be meteorites.

The lights were later reported to be seen in Yeppoon.

"Several units from Blackwater, Duaringa and Yeppoon reported seeing a fireball in sky that broke into three," a social media user said.

It was later revealed the 'fireball' was in fact from a Chinese Long March 3B rocket, which was predicted to re-enter the atmosphere near Australia on Thursday night.

The launch was apart of the BEIDOU 3 IGSO-3 satellite, which was launched on November 11, 2019.

It still didn't detract from the amazement of many residents.

One user said it was "awesome" to see.

meteor shower rocket launch site space shuttle
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $400k lawsuit after horse kicks woman at yearling sale

        Premium Content $400k lawsuit after horse kicks woman at yearling sale

        News The woman claims the Capricornia Yearling Sales incident left her with life-long injury and impaired her capacity to work.

        How should $30 million be spent on GKI?

        Premium Content How should $30 million be spent on GKI?

        Rural Questions remain about which projects should be on the list and where money for the...

        Free swim lessons after month of drowning incidents

        Premium Content Free swim lessons after month of drowning incidents

        Health Six people drowned or nearly drowned in the area covered by Rockhampton, Gladstone...

        Mayor, councillors reject request to support CQ mine

        Premium Content Mayor, councillors reject request to support CQ mine

        Council News The deadline for the approval of the Central Queensland Coal Project near St...