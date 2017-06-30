Watch: RGS celebrate maiden Shield victory

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Grammar School First XIII have today achieved Queensland Schoolboy greatness after claiming the prestigious Confraternity Shield.

Their 18-10 victory over current holders Ignatius Park of Townsville will see the shield go to RGS for the very first time.

RGS win Confro : Watch the dying stages as RGS claim the Confraternity Shield over holders Ignatius Park.

RGS director of co-curricular Todd Wells said the win was "sensational" and capped off months of preparation.

"It was a sensational team effort, the boys pretty much dominated the game from the outset," Wells applauded.

"We always seemed to be in control of the game, even with the injury break.

"Our forwards dominated through the middle and allowed our backs to be creative on the edges and run in the tries.

"Grammar has been playing league since 1999 so we aren't just a rugby school any more. We have now made the final four six times and finally won it.

"We change with the times and now give students a chance to play both at the highest level."

Photos View Photo Gallery

RGS coach Rod Peckett and staff made the difficult call to move young gun Lachlan Scarpelli from fullback to hooker.

It proved a master stroke as he shredded the Iggy Park defence from dummy half. Cleverly controlling the game like a seasoned rake.

"His defence in the middle is second to none and his service from dummy half is vital. He orchestrated everything we did.

"It was a stroke of genius to move him to the middle.

"Our whole side's line speed was brilliant. They have done a lot of fitness work leading in and it turned out to be the perfect storm."

Callum Robertson, Lachlan Scarpelli, Logan Hauff, coach Rod Peckett, Ben Condon (also player of the carnival) and Aaron Moore Contributed

In recognition of Grammar's overall dominance, five players made the run-on team of the carnival.

Lachlan Scarpelli was joined by Callum Robertson, Logan Hauff, Ben Condon (also player of the carnival) and Aaron Moore.

Winger Gerard Moriarty was forced to watch the game from the hospital bed and being taken out head high.

Thankfully he is in good spirits and talking.

Emerald's Marist College won the division two plate final while Emmaus College came runners up in their trophy final.