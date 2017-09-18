WATCH: Rocky CBD's 'jewel in the crown' comes to life

DRAWCARD ON THE WAY: MP Michelle Landry joins Mayor Margaret Strelow on a tour of the low bank construction site.

THE countdown is on for construction to finish on the Rockhampton Riverbank.

Despite this year's flood providing set backs to the redevelopment, the project is still set to open early next.

With March set as the estimated finish time, Mayor Margaret Strelow said there were some parts of the redevelopment which may open sooner.

"At this stage we are watching how things go, we do believe it is possible the pier restaurant will be open early, whether that opens early will be in the hands of the successful lessee," Cr Strelow said.

"The swings (and playground) may be finished early, we're not sure as of yet but we will judge that as we go on."

The $36 million project has seen extensive excavation works take place to prepare the new foundation spanning the low bank from Denham to William Streets.

The central area of the redevelopment is also progressing well with the installation of hydraulics for the new 'pop jet plaza' underway and excavation works to shape the terraced banks now visible.

"The low bank of the river provides some playful elements. There are more swings to come and some pop jet plazas and big plaza spaces to allow a lot of our events to go ahead without interrupting traffic on Quay St," Cr Strelow said.

"To date, much of the construction on the low bank has involved detailed excavation works followed by retaining walls and footings for the new pier restaurant, grand staircase, wet play area and exciting new playground at the southern end.

"Council anticipates the entire project here will probably be finished in March, it was to be earlier than that but we have lost a few days with the flood."

Local member Michelle Landry joined Mayor Strelow to tour the low bank construction site along the riverbank today.

"I'm delighted to see the 'jewel of the crown' of Rockhampton's CBD coming to life. Stage One has already revealed a glimpse of what we can expect from the redevelopment, once Stage Two is complete, the Rockhampton Riverbank will be a world class destination in its own right," Ms Landry said.

"The heritage buildings of Quay Street are magnified by the development, and I am confident this will be a new era for the Rockhampton CBD. I look forward to seeing more events, more activity and a drawcard for tourists that will be enjoyed for years to come."

The redevelopment of Denham Street, between East and Quay Streets, is also making significant progress and will re-open in November, complete with new landscaping, lighting and furniture.

