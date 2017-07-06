28°
Watch: Rocky nightclub goes off on Tuesday night

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 6th Jul 2017 4:48 PM
FLAMINGOS: The Flamingos dance floor (pictured above) on an average Wednesday night. Numbers through the door climbed into the thousands throughout the course of the week.
FLAMINGOS: The Flamingos dance floor (pictured above) on an average Wednesday night. Numbers through the door climbed into the thousands throughout the course of the week.

PARTY goers descended on Rockhampton nightclubs every night this week, all thanks to the Northern University Games.

Flamingo's on Quay had the monopoly on the uni students looking to party with the local club being the official safe night spot for the duration of the games.

Manger of Flamingo's, Richard Pickering said he struck a deal with the game organisers to make the club a safe area for the athletes to party.

"We saw an influx of party goers this week as we are the official safe night spot area for the Northern University Games that were in town," he said.

"They (uni game organisers) put forward what they wanted and we said what we could and couldn't do and we all came to an agreement on how to make it a nice safe area for the students to party.

"We organised local DJs and local talents for the week. We didn't go outside the region to source entertainment, we used a local bloke from Yeppoon and some DJs from the Zodiac, among other locals."

This week proved to be up there with one of the busiest of the year for Flamingo's with New Year's Eve being the only event to rival the numbers.

"The first four nights there were 2,300 to 2,400 students through the doors," Richard said.

"We had one scanner operating at first and the wait was an hour and a half but then I was able to borrow Ginger Mule's scanner so I had two scanners running and it went from and hour and a half wait to 10 minutes tops," he said.

The wait was part of new state-wide ID scanning laws which had recently been implemented stating the identification of all patrons entering after 10pm had to be scanned.

"I don't have a problem with the ID scanners, I think it's a godsend to tell you the truth. Yes there is some teething problems at the start with waiting times but that was quickly sorted."

Redfrog volunteers who help supervise the uni students and help those in need were also on hand this week to lend a hand with the organisation setting up inside the club to lend a hand.

"I want to give a shout out to red frogs, they set up a table inside our club with a water station and were supplying food like doughnuts, biscuits and of course red frogs," Richard said.

"So if someone was outside and we knocked them back because they were too intoxicated then they would go and get them some water and some food, sit down and have a chat with them. They are a godsend, there should be more of it on those big weeks."

Richard expects the busy spell to continue on with exercise Talisman Sabre in town.

"They usually do make a big difference (to numbers), you see a fair few of them out and about," he said.

Richard said it was a steady flow with the soldiers as their rosters might not necessarily allow them a weekend off.

"Their roster will go for two weeks with four days off, so they may be out earlier in the week instead."

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive Mary Carroll said the Uni Games injected some serious funds into the local economy.

"Accommodation in both Rocky and Yeppoon received solid bookings for the week," she said

"This event, like so many sporting events and festivals provide a major contribution to our economy and we are always grateful for superb winter weather."

While exact figures aren't known as to how much money was injected into the economy at this stage Ms Carroll said it would be in the tens of thousands.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  flamingo's on quay northern university games

