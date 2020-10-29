Menu
Frenchville's Will Grant (left) and Fletcher Fogwell are ready to tackle Rockhampton Grammar School in the 6A grand final on Friday.
Rugby League

Watch Rocky Primary Schools Rugby League finals day live

Pam McKay
29th Oct 2020 11:12 AM
SEVEN schools will be represented on the Rockhampton Primary Schools Rugby League’s grand final day on Friday.

Six games will be played at Browne Park, and they will all be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

This story will be updated with the link to the livestream just before the first game kicks off at 8.30am.

Games will be played on the hour, culminating in the 6A decider between Frenchville and Rockhampton Grammar.

Friday’s livestream schedule

8:30am: 5C (5th and 6th ranked teams): Mt Archer v Crescent Lagoon

9:30am: 6B (3rd and 4th ranked teams): Allenstown v Parkhurst

10:30am: 6C (5th and 6th ranked teams): Crescent Lagoon v Berserker Street

11:30am: 5B (3rd and 4th ranked teams): Frenchville v Berserker Street

12:30pm: 5A (1st and 2nd ranked teams): Rockhampton Grammar v Allenstown

1:30pm: 6A (1st and 2nd ranked teams): Frenchville v Rockhampton Grammar

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

