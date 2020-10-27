Watch Rocky Primary Schools Rugby League grand finals live

Frenchville's Will Grant (left) and Fletcher Fogwell are ready to tackle Rockhampton Grammar School in the 6A grand final on Friday.

THE Rockhampton Primary Schools Rugby League competition will culminate in an action-packed grand final day on Friday.

Six games will be played from 8.30am at Browne Park and they will all be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

Seven schools are represented in the play-offs, with Rockhampton Grammar School featuring in both the 5A and 6A deciders.

RPSRL vice-president and registrar Steve Piskor said the stage was set for an entertaining day.

He said it had been a challenge to get the competition organised this year, due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Team numbers were down because some schools had made the decision not to take part.

However, more than 20 teams contested the six divisions.

“It was a bit of a mission, but we were determined to make it happen,” Piskor said.

“There was a lot of hard work done by our organisation with the support of Rockhampton District School Sport to get it up and running.

“The kids have been really good with the restrictions we’ve had to abide by, and the teachers and coaches have done a great job as well.”

One of those restrictions includes no spectators at games, and Piskor said the livestream would be a great opportunity for family and friends of players to see them in action.

“The standard of the competition has been very high,” he said.

“I think the kids were just keen to play some footy, given that the local competition was cancelled this year.”

Friday’s grand final program

8:30am: 5C (5th and 6th ranked teams): Mt Archer v Crescent Lagoon

9:30am: 6B (3rd and 4th ranked teams): Allenstown v Parkhurst

10:30am: 6C (5th and 6th ranked teams): Crescent Lagoon v Berserker St

11:30am: 5B (3rd and 4th ranked teams): Frenchville v Berserker St

12:30pm: 5A (1st and 2nd ranked teams): Rockhampton Grammar v Allenstown

1:30pm: 6A (1st and 2nd ranked teams): Frenchville v Rockhampton Grammar