WATCH: Rocky pub manager has national TV hosts in stitches

GREAT Western Hotel's part owner and general manager, Denis Cox has appeared on national television to discuss how he's survived being trapped in self-isolation with his own series of social media posts.

Speaking to Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon on the Today Show Monday morning, Mr Cox shared the inspiration behind some of his antics.

The beloved jokester spoke to The Morning Bulletin at the weekend and shared his inspiration behind his entries published on his Facebook account.

"I'm trying to give as many people as possible a laugh during what is a very stressful time," he said.

While he admitted his intention was not to make light of the current situation, his diary entries have brought plenty of joy to his followers.

Denis Cox has been spreading humour online with his hilarious isolation activities. #9Today Posted by TODAY on Sunday, 5 April 2020

In fact, he has been impacted by the current pandemic, forced to shut down his beloved Rockhampton pub last month.

"People are dying around the world and millions are losing their jobs - myself included," he said.

"What makes it even more challenging is that no one knows when it will end."

Mr Cox said communities needed to stay strong, both physically and mentally.

"We need to be positive and work together, I'm seeing great signs of that in the community with people helping the elderly and reaching out to others via social media," he said.

"Australians love a laugh, often at their own expense, we like to make others feel good."

Having now published 14 self-isolation posts, Mr Cox's home antics ranged from a romantic dinner with Jennifer Hawkins to walking his wheelie bin down the 'aisle' to his driveway.

Mr Cox said he was happy with the positive reaction his posts had garnered, despite the personal struggles he's currently going through.

"I'm going through COVID-19 alone, my wife left me earlier this year, and my father (who is 88 is very ill in a nursing home in a Melbourne), it is near impossible to go and see him," he said.

"So my Facebook posts also give me a distraction from not only my worries but the boredom of self isolation."