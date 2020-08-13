Menu
Two games from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League games will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin tonight. Picture: Isabella Lettini
Sport

Watch Rocky secondary schools league games live tonight

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
13th Aug 2020 8:52 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two games from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition will be livestreamed on this website tonight.

No spectators are allowed at games this season due to COVID-19 but they can catch some of the action, with two games at Rockhampton’s Browne Park being livestreamed each week.

Parents and supporters can watch an Open B and Open A game in the 6pm and 7.30pm timeslots.

They are normally on Friday but are being played tonight because of the public holiday tomorrow.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the games before kick-off.

Every game in the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and the Walters Cup, are also being livestreamed this year.

RDSSRL games livestreaming tonight

6pm: Open B, The Cathedral College 3 v North Rockhampton High

7.30pm: Open A, Rockhampton High v The Cathedral College 2

