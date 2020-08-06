Watch Rocky secondary schools league games live

GAME ON: The Morning Bulletin will livestream two Friday night games each week and the finals of the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition. Picture: File

RUGBY LEAGUE: Twenty-teams are taking part in the revised 2020 Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition.

Games are being played in three divisions - Open A (six teams), Open B (six teams) and Open C (eight teams).

It is a far cry from the record 81 teams from 10 schools that competed in 15 divisions last year but the fact there is a competition at all is an achievement given the impact of COVID-19.

As a result, no spectators are allowed but they can still get a taste of the action with The Morning Bulletin livestreaming the two Friday night games from Browne Park.

Parents and supporters can watch an Open B and Open A game in the 6pm and 7.30pm timeslots.

The RDSSRL competition kicked off last week; teams will play five rounds with the grand finals on Friday, August 28, which will also be livestreamed.

The Morning Bulletin is also livestreaming every game in the Aaron Payne Cup and its southern equivalent, the Allan langer Trophy, this year.

RDSSRL president Andrew Lawrence said livestreaming of local games was great for the families of players and supporters of schoolboys rugby league.

“We’re very excited that News Corp and The Morning Bulletin are doing that,” he said.

“It’s disappointing that we can’t have people at the games but that was a decision taken by the schools to make it easier to comply with the COVID guidelines.

“The livestream is a wonderful alternative. It’s great to have it for the Aaron Payne Cup and to now have it for our local competition is fantastic.”

Lawrence is predicting the three divisions will be tightly contested this year.

“The big thing is it’s short and sharp so it’s going to keep kids really focused on playing and wanting to play each week because it is a limited season,” he said.

Games to be livestreamed on Friday

6pm: Open B, The Cathedral College 3 v St Brendan’s College Gold

7.30pm: Open A, Rockhampton High School 1 v St Brendan’s College Green

