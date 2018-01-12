WATCH: Rocky teen singer on track for Tamworth spotlight

YOUNG TALENT: Denvah Baker-Moller is on her way to Tamworth to perform her original music.

DENVAH Baker-Moller never imagined she would be performing her original material in Tamworth.

The 17-year-old had been singing her whole life, but it was not the career she had originally aimed for.

She had been dancing for 12 years before she considered to pursue singing, which draws parallels to the start of Madonna's career in the early 1980s.

The Rockhampton woman had performed in dancing competitions around Rockhampton, Brisbane, Cairns, Bundaberg and Gladstone.

However it was a natural progression from dancing to singing, she described herself as "the dancer who could sing".

One day, she decided she would give singing a try and has never looked back.

Denvah has since performed country music after listening to artists from the genre during her childhood.

She has been musically inspired by Kasey Chambers, Ed Sheeran, Keith Urban and a pre-2016 Taylor Swift.

"When I listen to music, I like songs that I can relate to," she said.

So she decided to make her own music from the heart which led to her song, Going to Be the One.

It was this song which made her become one of six finalists for the Fretfest Regional Song Contest, which launched successful careers for Pete Murray and Kate Miller-Heidke.

A friend had suggested for Denvah to enter the competition, and so she submitted a video of herself performing the tune which was among some of the first songs she had written.

This year's Fretfest contest had the largest amount of entrants so Denvah was chuffed to be chosen.

She travels down to Tamworth later this month and will perform at the Tamworth Country Music Festival on January 27.

Denvah feels both nervous and excited to perform at the popular event.

"I am so amazed, it will be such a great experience, it is really cool that I get to sing at something like that," she said.

She is also looking forward to seeing other artists perform at the event.

The young musician dreams of recording an album of original music and distribute it.