WATCH: Rocky's Clydesdales attacked again, this time a taser

Cherie Dooley at the reigns with Capricorn Carriages owner Steven May and Kenny the Clydesdale in the Rockhampton CBD for their first horse-drawn carriage ride in October 2016. Amber Hooker

"IT'S quite rude, there is just no need for it,” mother Kylie Jorgensen said, baffled as to why anyone would taser a horse.

Kylie and her husband Carl were on a horse and carriage ride on Friday night down East St with their two children, their niece and grandmother when they were brazenly interrupted.

Kenny and Bailey the clydesdales were attacked - again. This time it was a taser.

The family was enjoying a pleasant ride until a car full of young males decided to strike a taser at the horses.

"We all jumped, we weren't expecting it,” Kylie said.

"The kids loved the horses, it's nice to go for a ride down the mall, they love the fairy lights, everyone was just having a good time.”

Steven May with his clydesdales outside Rockhampton Court House when the fire extinguisher offender fronted court. Allan Reinikka ROK310118aclydesd

This is the second time the clydesdales have been attacked. Previously, a fire extinguisher was shot at the horses on January 5.

"It's getting out of hand,” Kylie said.

"They don't know if there are younger kids on there, people with heart conditions - it ruins everyone's nights.”

After the latest incident, owner Steven May said he was getting "fed up”.

"We're not just getting it from idiots in cars, we are getting it from 15-16-year- olds on bikes too. This is the mentality we are dealing with in Rocky every weekend,” he said.

"People don't realise what damage it can do.”

Steven said the attacks and abuse were even worse since January's incident.

"Whether they're copycats or they are looking for the media attention, I don't know, but it does appear to have worsened,” he said.

Steven believed a group of "young males in their early 20s” was responsible for Friday's incident.

The group was in an orange dual-cab Holden Colorado.

"The car came up beside me and one on the passenger side yelled out something and the next minute there was a cracking sound,” he said.

"Then I saw the blue spark arcing between a couple of pins with the device in his hand, the actual noise of the electrical arcing causing Kenny to react.”

Not the first time he had been attacked, Kenny "just threw his head around” and kept going.

"Once he realises that it is passed, he calms down really quickly,” Steven said.

Steven is putting out a warning to everyone who wants to pull any tricks.

"All of our vehicles will be fitted with surveillance cameras,” he said.

"If they think they are going to do it and get away with it, it's not going to happen.”