WATCH: Fitness guru opens exciting new Rocky centre

Ken Whittaker and his team at Lionheart Fitness on Campbell St in Rockhampton.

STANDING on 229 Campbell St in the Rockhampton CBD, on-lookers will merely see a fading, humble brick building.

If they miss the sign, they won't notice the work going on inside. They'll miss is the hub of sweat and intensity being channelled daily.

Lionheart Fitness : Lionheart Fitness manager Ken Whittaker shows The Morning Bulletin around the new facilities.

Lionheart Fitness opened its door on Saturday as the latest health and fitness centre in the region, moving into the former home of Rockhampton Squash World.

Manager Ken Whittaker has been in the game for over 20 years. He believes he has worked at every gym in Rockhampton.

Ken Whittaker manager of Lionheart Squash and Fitness. Matty Holdsworth

He signed on with Lionheart to continue to help people in a more "hands on way".

"A lot of Rockhampton gyms do do some really great things, but one of the main reasons why I came here was that it offers something different," the gym junkie said.

"Basically we have changed from the traditional scope of a gym. So instead of just trying to provide a place for people to work out and train, we are more like a personal training studio set up.

"We have a very adapted and focused view on how we want our members to achieve their goals.

"So we work with them personally, all our members are assigned a personal coach to give more one on one training.

"It is a change from the large group classes where personal touch is missed."

Ken Whittaker and his team at Lionheart Squash and Fitness on Campbell St in Rockhampton. Matty Holdsworth

Lionheart do not do contracts from the get-go. You aren't locked into anything.

"No one is locked in, unlike other facilities we don't do any contracts," he said.

"We want to place people in the correct place. We want them to know they are going to get what they want out of us.

"Anyone can come in and trial here. For 30 days it is free.

"We cater for anyone. Particularly people who haven't achieved their fitness goals in the past.

"Generally people who have lost that motivation, or had a break, an injury, pregnancy, we are here to provide them with the adequate support."

Former CQ Capras player Ian Webster also runs his LeagueTech program from Lionheart.