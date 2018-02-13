Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

DRONE VIDEO: Rocky's turf rollout has the Comm Games touch

Pam McKay
by

HOCKEY: The summer blast that has temperatures hovering around the 40C mark could not have come at a better time for Rockhampton Hockey Association.

The artificial turf is being replaced at the game's head- quarters at Kalka Shades and it's a case of "the hotter the better" when it comes to laying the new carpet.

RHA facilities co- ordinator Ryan Knowles, who is overseeing the refurbishment of the existing field and the construction of the new one, said the heat made the carpet easier to roll because it stretched and became more pliable.

An aerial view of the first rolls of carpet that were laid at Kalka Shades on Saturday.
An aerial view of the first rolls of carpet that were laid at Kalka Shades on Saturday. ALLAN REINIKKA

The first of it was rolled out on Saturday morning and the remainder will be put down before being glued and cut into place.

The project is on track to be finished by March 1, in time for the 2018 season start in mid-March.

The new surface has a 10mm carpet height and is the same as that being used at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

German company Polytan, which has laid the surfaces for the hockey events at the past five Olympic Games, is doing the work.

Rockhampton Hockey Association facilities co-ordinator Ryan Knowles says the turf replacement should be finished by March 1.
Rockhampton Hockey Association facilities co-ordinator Ryan Knowles says the turf replacement should be finished by March 1. PAM MCKAY

It will also install the new surface in September, which means the RHA will boast the facilities that will allow it to host national and international tournaments.

Knowles said Polytan had two senior staff members on site for the turf replacement, and four local labourers were also involved.

"You could say we've got the A-team here with the two guys laying our field involved in laying the surfaces at the last three Olympics," he said.

Knowles said the first step in replacing the turf was lifting the existing carpet.

Once it was up, a third- party testing laboratory from Melbourne (the only one in Australia) tested the shock pad to ensure it still had the right spring in it to ensure proper ball roll and bounce.

 

Tests were done on the shock pad to ensure it still met international requirements.
Tests were done on the shock pad to ensure it still met international requirements. contributed

It had to meet an international standard and Knowles said it passed with flying colours.

Some remedial work was done on the shock pad before the new carpet was put down.

Knowles said when that was finished, attention would turn to the new turf, which would run parallel to and off the north-east corner of the existing one.

Local company Calibre Consulting has won the tender for the design and specification writing.

Tenders will be called for the construction, to start in early July.

Polytan staff will return to lay the surface in September, with a completion date of mid-October.

The Kalka Shades hockey redevelopment is being funded by the three levels of government and the RHA.

Related Items

Topics:  gold coast commonwealth games kalka shades polytan rockhampton hockey association ryan knowles

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Revealed: Rocky and Yeppoon's 20 most eligible singles

Revealed: Rocky and Yeppoon's 20 most eligible singles

Look no further, we've compiled a list of locals searching for love.

Binge drinker attacks CQ publican, blames mum's murder

A MAN who drunkenly assaulted a publican over an unpaid drink order had been self medicating by binge drinking over childhood traumas, a Rockhampton court has heard.

Court hears man turned to alcohol to deal with nightmare past

Reel 'em in: Quirky Valentine's Day gift lures Rocky lovers

Natalie Swift from Tall Pines Florist with a bouquet of flowers including fishing lures.

1,000 roses set to head out the doors today and tomorrow

Robber smuggles drugs into prison months after parole

Darren James Hobson, 36, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court today to one count of trafficking.

He teamed up with an inmate and corrections officer to smuggle drugs

Local Partners

CQ rodeo raises huge amount for Dolly's legacy

6000 people Do it for Dolly.

Small CQ town still on a high after big day of league

BIG GUNS: Brisbane Broncos players Tevita Pangai Jnr and James Roberts (right) at the junior coaching clinic held as part of the rugby league day at Theodore.

2500 people flock to Theodore for action-packed program

Holmes would step aside for Barba’s Sharks comeback

Ben Barba and Valentine Holmes had a lethal combination in Cronulla’s 2016 premiership side.

Cronulla No.1 Valentine Holmes willing to step aside for Ben Barba