Watch search and rescue exercise on Capricorn Coast today

AS beachgoers watch the action of a search and rescue exercise on the Capricorn Coast today, they can get an insight into the life of a volunteer rescuer with this Q&A.

The Coast Guard services across Central Queensland and the Gladstone Water Police will conduct a search and rescue exercise off the coast today.

Allan and Barbara Barsby give a sneak a peek behind the scenes of life as a local Coast Guard volunteer.

Allan is the deputy squadron commodore for the CQ Squadron, which includes QF 24 - Thirsty Sound; QF 20 - Keppel Sands; QF19 - Rockhampton and QF 11 - Yeppoon. We asked about his experiences and highlights over the years and asked Barbara what it is like to be a spouse of a volunteer.

QF20: How long have you been in the Coast Guard & why did you join?

Allan: I first joined in 1977 when the Yeppoon Flotilla was located in a tin shed near the kiosk at Rosslyn Bay, but I took two short breaks in the early years. This time I have been back for 13 years. I decided to join because my neighbour suggested it when we moved to the area.

QF20: What has been your favourite moment?

Allan: Completing rescues is definitely a highlight, especially when everything goes smoothly.

QF20: What have been the scariest moments?

Allan: About four or five years ago we received a call to advise that someone was stranded on a Sand Bar at Corio Bay. We confirmed that they were in a small boat and stranded on the beach. The tide was rising, so we were confident they would float off safely. We had to attend to another rescue and Corio Bay was on the way, so we called in to check everything was ok only to discover that the fellow was not in a boat and had walked across to fish with his three-year-old and been trapped by the tide, still rising. He was standing neck deep with his son on his shoulders. Fortunately, everyone was fine and we helped them back to safety before continuing on our way.

Another time was just recently when we were searching for a missing person near Middle Percy. We were out for three days in 2m-3m seas and 40-45 knot winds. Fortunately with our training, everyone on the crew knew the safety procedures to take.

QF20: Barbara, we know that the support of the spouse for the volunteers is very important. How do you feel when Allan is out on rescues?

Barbara: Obviously, there is always some concern when they are out at sea, but I know that he knows how to stay safe. It is always good to see him home for a cuppa after a rescue though. I feel very proud of his commitment to volunteer work. It is terrific to be able to help the community.

QF20: What other areas does Allan volunteer in?

Barbara: As well as being an office holder for Coast Guard for 17 years, he is also a trainer and assessor and first aid trainer. He is also a senior officer in the Rural Fire Service.

QF20: What is the best thing about Allan being in the Coast Guard from your point of view, Barbara?

Barbara: It is the sense of pride about being able to offer a volunteer service to the community.

QF20: Do you need special skills to be involved in the Coast Guard?

Allan: We are just normal people from a farming background with a family. The coast guard is open to everyone (18+yrs) and all training is included. Not everyone in the coast guard is involved in the crew on the boat, we also have radio operators, fund raisers and administrative members.

Barbara: In fact, Allan also calls bingo for both the Keppel Sands Flotilla and the Yeppoon Flotilla, which are always fun mornings.

The search and rescue exercise will be held in Keppel Bay waters today with residents advised the best position to watch will be from the main beach at Farnborough, but could be relocated if weather conditions deem it necessary.

For details of location, please contact Elle Butler on 0438 468 737.

Live Broadcasts will happen throughout the day on www.facebook.com/

KeppelSandsCoastguard/