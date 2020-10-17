Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AFL

WATCH: SEQ Invitational junior Aussie rules finals

Tom Threadingham
16th Oct 2020 5:28 PM | Updated: 17th Oct 2020 7:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A big day of high school aussie rules battles will be played out on the Sunshine Coast as the SEQ Invitational grand finals get under way.

 

Junior and senior male and female outfits will face off at Maroochydore Multisports Complex from 8.15am across four livestreamed games on Saturday.

SEQ Invitational female preliminary final replays

SEQ Invitational male preliminary final replays

Palm Beach Currumbin have proven the heavyweights of the competition to be featuring in every grand final on Saturday.

SECOND STREAM OF ACTION BELOW

 

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

SEQ Invitational

8.15am: SEQ Inv: Jnr male grand final: Palm Beach Currumbin v Helensvale SHS (Field 1)

8.15am: SEQ Inv: Jnr female grand final: Palm Beach Currumbin v Varsity State College (Field 3 - Not livestreamed)

9.30am: SEQ Inv: Snr male grand final: Helensvale SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin ( Field 1)

11am: SEQ Inv: Senior female grand final - Mountain Creek SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (Field 1)

More Stories

Show More
afl aussie rules maroochydore multisport complex seq invitational finals
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQUni calls for candidates to back TAFE Centre of Excellence

        Premium Content CQUni calls for candidates to back TAFE Centre of Excellence

        News CQUniversity called for Rocky’s election candidates to throw their support behind their $50m TAFE Centre of Excellence plan. Find out who has.

        What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Sport PBR action, Qld open women’s softball titles, and Yeppoon Running Festival among...

        LETTERS: Who really runs the Queensland ALP?

        Premium Content LETTERS: Who really runs the Queensland ALP?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        New paint studio with a twist opens in Rocky CBD

        Premium Content New paint studio with a twist opens in Rocky CBD

        Art & Theatre ‘What I love about this is it’s about the experience, the fun.’