STALKING VICTIM: A mountain bike riding man was captured in CCTV footage following a woman down Musgrave St before robbing her on Thursday morning.
Crime

WATCH: Shocking CCTV footage of a brazen North Rocky robbery

Leighton Smith
by
21st Sep 2018 2:28 PM

ROCKHAMPTON police have released dramatic CCTV footage of a North Rockhampton robbery in their quest to capture the attacker.

They are hoping someone might recognise the robber who stalked, attacked and robbed a woman with a pocket knife in front of B&J Motors on Musgrave St, Berserker after 1am on Thursday.

Yesterday, Corina White, 37, recounted a disturbing tale of the opportunistic attack which took place after she checked her bank balance at the NAB ATM at Northside Shopping Plaza.

The man who scuffled with her before holding a knife to her throat and fleeing with $80 cash on a dark coloured mountain bike was described as a Caucasian male with a thin build and a beard wearing a dark hoodie.

READ: Rocky's robbery victim shares her harrowing tale

POLICE PRESS CONFERENCE: Robbery victim Corina White described the harrowing encounter.
Police confirmed today that they were yet to arrest any suspects and investigations were continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, by calling 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

