WATCH: Shocking discovery at Corio Bay

Steve Pill from Barra Jacks with his catch in the Carlton Mid Rocky Barra Bounty. Photo Contributed

A ROCKHAMPTON fisherman was disgusted to find a 45 metre-long fishing net in a Corio Bay estuary last week.

The area is supposed to be a net free zone and plenty of fish, bottles and rubbish were caught in the net.

Fishing net found: A 45m long fishing net was illegally placed in Corio Bay last week

Barra Jacks Rockhampton manager and local fisherman Steve Pill said anyone using nets in such areas should see the full force of the law.

"The nets don't discriminate. It is the last thing you want to see," Steve said.

"Dolphins, turtles, anything can be caught in them. The net doesn't usher the fish around, they go straight into the net and are tangled.

"That is why we lobbied so hard to bring them in. The majority of recreational fishermen pushed for net free zones and you can see that they are working.

"You see more fish having a freer passage into the estuaries giving more people access to the fish.

"You don't see many nets as most people are doing the right thing. It is just the few who let us down."

The Morning Bulletin understands the man who found the net reported it to the Fisheries Department who removed the net.

More to follow.