Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Aerial footage of Clumber fire
News

WATCH: Shocking video footage shows grim reality of fire

Bianca Hrovat
15th Nov 2019 7:06 PM | Updated: 7:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services footage shows the unpredictable fire that continues to devastate the Main Range and its surrounding communities.

The Clumber fire stretches across four separate fire fronts at Tarome, Spicers Peak, Moogerah and Mount Alphen.

The dangerous blaze closed the Cunningham Hwy as it caused debris to fall from mountain tops and heightened the possibility of bitumen melting.

The Tarome front is currently moving from the highway through to Campsite Road, Ryan Road and Simmonds Road, in the vicinity of The Bluff.

bushfires cunningham highway video
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Police appeal for fresh leads on Kawana armed robbery

        premium_icon WATCH: Police appeal for fresh leads on Kawana armed robbery

        News Appeal underway for more infomation on two person armed robbery of a grocery store.

        Yeppoon’s Nicola Apps wins 2019 Lorna McDonald Essay Prize

        premium_icon Yeppoon’s Nicola Apps wins 2019 Lorna McDonald Essay Prize

        News This year’s prize-winning entry is a meditation on nostalgia and belonging, and...

        What’s on: 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region

        premium_icon What’s on: 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the...

        News THE Morning Bulletin is your number one stop for your comprehensive entertainment...

        Yeppoon drug driver nabbed twice in a day

        premium_icon Yeppoon drug driver nabbed twice in a day

        News Robert Alan Rafter got picked up just 32 minutes later for the same offence.