Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

WATCH: Sickening moment man floored in one-punch attack

by Jacob Miley
31st May 2021 4:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN was knocked out from behind and then dragged from the road in a horrifying one-punch attack in Southport.

Brad Cameron Smith pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court on Friday to assault occasioning bodily harm and a string of other charges.

On March 4, he snuck up on a man and coward hit him near the Southport South light rail station.

Smith told the court the victim had earlier abused him and a group of friends and spat in his girlfriend's face.

The girlfriend did not make a complaint to the police.

The attack was captured on CCTV and shows the victim dropping to the road, unconscious, as his attacker walked off.

Brad Smith has been jailed after a sickening one-punch attack in Southport on May 4.
Brad Smith has been jailed after a sickening one-punch attack in Southport on May 4.

 

Smith then returned and dragged him to the footpath before walking off again.

His victim was unconscious for some time before being taken by paramedics to hospital.

Smith was arrested the following day.

Smith was sentenced to 15 months' jail, suspended after he served four months. He has already served 85 days in custody.

Smith drags the victim to the footpath.
Smith drags the victim to the footpath.

Outside of court, Smith's solicitor Nicole Conlan, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, told the Bulletin: "Mr Smith has expressed his remorse for his actions demonstrated in his apology within the documents tendered to the court.

"Mr Smith has indicated that he intends to use his time in custody positively to work on his rehabilitation and to continue once released in the community, to become a contributing member to society."

jacob.miley1@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as WATCH: Sickening moment man floored in brutal one-punch attack

assault coward punch crime

Just In

    Bogut’s next big NBL move

    Bogut’s next big NBL move
    • 31st May 2021 3:40 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ridgelands Show: Sausage dog and pig races and much more

        Premium Content Ridgelands Show: Sausage dog and pig races and much more

        Entertainment Check out the gallery of all the action at the show on Saturday and videos from the races.

        Sydney NRL player travels behind enemy lines in CQ

        Premium Content Sydney NRL player travels behind enemy lines in CQ

        Rugby League Souths and 104 Battery, 1st Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, have had an...

        Driver busted with knife in car console at RBT

        Premium Content Driver busted with knife in car console at RBT

        News Steven Aaron Hinton had the item within “easy reach”.

        Man recovers after serious ladder fall of five metres

        Premium Content Man recovers after serious ladder fall of five metres

        Breaking The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Service was tasked to pick up the patient from the...