WATCH: Smash and grab thieves strike Mackay business

Thieves smash their way into Mackay store

Police are searching for three men involved in a smash and grab at the Anaconda store in Richmond.

One of the offenders used a crowbar to smash the glass door at the front of the retail business at the corner of Mackay Bucasia Rd and Holts Rd.

The three men then entered the shop about 12.20am Saturday before smashing glass cabinets and stealing the contents from inside.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jack Savage said the offenders were wearing full face and body coverings.

He urged people in the Mackay area to be on the lookout for anyone selling expensive fishing rods, as these items were stolen from Anaconda.

CCTV footage of the smash and grab at Anaconda. Picture: Queensland Police

"This may well have been pre-planned," Detective Sen-Sergeant Savage said.

"We're looking at all avenues of inquiry."

One of the men involved is described as having a large build and was wearing a blue fishing shirt with orange gloves.

Another man was wearing a grey hoodie, grey gloves and a balaclava.

The third man was wearing a black and white long-sleeved shirt, orange gloves, a balaclava and a head torch.

Anyone with information should phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

