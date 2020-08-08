Menu
A private residence in North Rockhampton has caught alight.
Breaking

WATCH: Smoke, fire consumes North Rocky home

kaitlyn smith
8th Aug 2020 12:13 PM
UPDATE, 12.10am: The fire which consumed a Bedford St property in Berserker has been contained.

It is understood the flames were extinguished just after 11.30am this morning.

Emergency services remain on scene to investigate the matter further.

The property was reportedly under plans for demolition.

No persons were inside the residence at the time.

UPDATE, 11.20am: Emergency services remain on site at a Berkserker property after it caught alight this morning.

The Morning Bulletin understands the home contains a large amount of asbestos.

Fire crews have since entered the property wearing breathing apparatuses.

It is believed no individuals resided in the property.

INITIAL, 10.45am: Fire crews are currently responding to reports of a structure fire in Rockhampton’s North.

It is understood a Bedford St property in Berserker caught alight around 10.30am.

The residence is believed to be ‘well engulfed’.

It is unclear at this time whether any persons are inside the residence.

Smoke is reportedly billowing from the property’s roof.

Both QAS and QPS are also en route.

More to come.

e qps house fire berserker qfes investigation
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

