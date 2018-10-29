Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Snake catcher finds red-bellied black under pathway
Pets & Animals

WATCH: Snake catcher finds first red-bellied black of season

Alexia Austin
by
29th Oct 2018 9:20 AM | Updated: 9:57 AM

TOOWOOMBA snake catcher Ally Wilkinson dug up a pathway at a property close to Allora to retrieve her first red-bellied black snake of the season.

Ms Wilkinson said it was a "tricky situation," with the snake trying to slither under the house.

"The lady's son first saw the snake when it poked its head up from under the house," Ms Wilkinson said.

"When I got there, I quickly realised the actual opening under the house was too small for me to crawl under.

"As it turned out, the snake started to move under the brickwork, curling itself beneath one of the slabs."

Ms Wilkinson removed the "feisty" snake with care, aware that the breed is venomous. She said red-bellied black snakes were known to be shy, often hiding from people.  

It was one of the two difficult rescues she had performed that day.

"Before this I had been called to retrieve a carpet python that had wound itself around a rafter in a stable," she said.

"When I was finally able to get a hold on the snake, it let go - crashing down on top of me.

"They don't make it easy sometimes."

For more information on Toowoomba Snake Catchers click here.

Related Items

editors picks red-bellied black snake snake catcher
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Mum of deaf man says carer's forms must be changed

    premium_icon Mum of deaf man says carer's forms must be changed

    News For years she has been unsuccessful in claiming a carer's allowance, despite being needed to interpret for her son so he can enjoy everyday communication

    Volunteer sues riding club for $1.5M after being bucked

    premium_icon Volunteer sues riding club for $1.5M after being bucked

    Crime WOMAN claims she suffered permanent spinal injuries in the incident

    Energy drink dreamed up in Rocky a finalist in global awards

    premium_icon Energy drink dreamed up in Rocky a finalist in global awards

    News MORE than 240 entries were received from 28 countries

    Rocky market on edge of eight-year boom after huge sales

    premium_icon Rocky market on edge of eight-year boom after huge sales

    Property Two motel sales within a month of each other show signs of lift

    Local Partners